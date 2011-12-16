How to take a screenshot on the Galaxy Nexus

One feature consistently lacking from Android's lineup has always been an easy method to take a screenshot on the device.

Some third-party apps would work on certain devices, while other devices would require root access in order to take a screenshot. Then there was also the SDK method for taking a screenshot, which wasn't always the most convenient.

Finally, in the latest iteration of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich, users are able to quickly take and view a screenshot without the need for any fancy tools or tricks.

In order to take a screenshot on the Galaxy Nexus, the first public device to tout Android 4.0, you need to press the volume down button and the power button, at the same time for a couple of seconds.



You should then see an animation showing you the screenshot. You can then view the screenshot by tapping on the thumbnail in the notification tray, or by visiting your Gallery app.

To see the new feature in action, watch the video above.

If you have any how-to topic suggestions for Android 4.0 and the Galaxy Nexus, leave a comment below!