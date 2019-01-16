How to stream A Star is Born

A Star is Born is now streaming. On Tuesday, the movie was made available for digital purchase in the US and Australia. If you have yet to catch the box-office smash hit and awards favorite starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (or want to watch it again and again), you can now watch the fourth iteration of this classic tearjerker without leaving your couch and box of tissues.

A star is streaming

A Star is Born is available for digital purchase on the following services:

The movie is generally available for $19.99/AU$24.99. Noticeably absent from this list is Amazon Video. I will update this post when it hits Amazon Video. Also, look for an update when it becomes available for purchase in the UK and when it becomes available to rent.

