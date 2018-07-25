Earlier this year, Instagram made it possible to see the last time you or one of your friends was using the app. Recently Instagram added a green dot of those who are online to profile pictures, similar to what Facebook Messenger has.

Revealing, to the minute, the last time you were using the app is a bit creepy, to be honest. Why does it matter when the last time you checked out cat pics or checked the number of likes your last pic received?

Thankfully, Instagram lets you disable the feature altogether. With it turned off, fellow Instagram users won't be able to see when you last used an Instagram app, and you won't be able to see when your friends were last online. It's a fair trade for a bit of privacy .

iOS

On an iOS device, open the Instagram app then select your profile tab -- it's the silhouette icon in the bottom-right corner. Tap the Settings icon, then scroll down. Eventually, you'll find the Privacy and Security section. Select Activity Status from the list, then toggle the switch switch to the Off position.

Android

Android users need to open the app, then tap on the profile tab -- it's the silhouette icon in the bottom-right corner. Then tap the three-dot icon in the top-right corner. Scroll down until you find the Privacy and Security section. Select Activity Status from the list, then toggle the switch switch to the Off position.

