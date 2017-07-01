iOS 11 will stop apps like Uber from constantly tracking your location

2:55 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

When iOS 11 is widely available later this year, users will have the option to customize how each app uses his or her location -- regardless of the options a developer provides. If you're the daring type, iOS 11 is available in public beta right now.

Prior to iOS 11, users could only use one of the location access options provided by developers. That meant, for an app like Uber, you were limited to two options. If a developer didn't want to include the option for use only while you are using the app, you were stuck with Never or Always.

Starting with iOS 11, users will be prompted when he or she launches an app that's accessing location data. Users can then choose how often the app can access the data. Naturally, most users will only want that to be when he or she is, you know, actually using the app.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

You don't have to wait until prompted, however. To control each individual app, users will need to go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services to adjust individual app settings. This menu also currently exists in iOS 10 and earlier versions of the OS, but all three privacy options aren't necessarily available for each app right now.

As is always the case with Apple betas, the company sometimes removes or changes features before final release. We will update this post as the beta process progresses.