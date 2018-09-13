SOPA Images

Verizon's 5G home broadband service, Verizon 5G Home, launches in select areas on Oct. 1 at a cost of $50 for Verizon Wireless customers and $70 for customers who don't use Verizon Wireless. The company is promising home broadband speeds from 300 megabits per second up to 1 gigabit per second.

Where is it available?

Verizon 5G Home will be available starting Oct. 1 in Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento, though not everyone in these cities will be able to get access to this home internet service.

What is Verizon offering?

There are admittedly some pretty good freebies flowing here -- free installation, three months of free service, a free Chromecast or Apple TV 4K ( ) and three months of free YouTube TV, plus priority to purchase the first 5G mobile device when it's available.

Is there a catch?

There is a tiny asterisk, if you ask some critics. Despite the ability to deliver high speeds, Verizon's 5G Home service technically isn't 5G since this early launch uses non-industry-standard technology (learn more about the basics of 5G). Once Verizon switches to industry-standard 5G equipment, the company will be able to expand the service to new markets.

How to sign up for Verizon's 5G service

Go to Firston5G.com and type in your address. (The site goes live on Thursday at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET.) If you're eligible to receive service in your area, you'll be guided to the signup process. If it's not available at the moment, sign up for updates on future availability.

Now playing: Watch this: The race for 5G, and a promise to keep it cheap

Verizon's 5G home broadband launches in October and starts at $50

What is 5G? Here are the basics