How to share and save your exact location

Surely there have been times when it would be convenient if a friend knew exactly where you were.

You could be stranded on the side of the highway and in need of a friend to bring you some motor oil. But how is that friend supposed to know exactly where you're stranded?

Or, maybe you just parked in a gigantic parking lot and want to remember exactly where you left your car.

Luckily, there's an app for that, and it's already installed on your phone. Watch the video to find out how to share or save your exact location:

Now Playing: Watch this: Save and share your exact location