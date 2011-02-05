How to sex up your iPhone signature

Brian Tong shows you how to make your iPhone's e-mail signature say something cooler than the "Sent from my iPhone" message that's on there now.
CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Brian Tong shows you how to make your iPhone's e-mail signature say something cooler than the "Sent from my iPhone" message that's on there now.
Brian Tong shows you how to make your iPhone's e-mail signature say something cooler than the "Sent from my iPhone" message that's on there now.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.