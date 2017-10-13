Earlier this year, Google Home leapfrogged Amazon's Alexa speakers by adding true multi-user support. It used voice recognition to give personalized responses on the fly.

Meanwhile, Alexa's multi-user support was used mainly to share content libraries. Responses weren't personalized, and all users in a household profile had to share the same calendar, shopping lists, email accounts and much more.

This week, at long last, Amazon brought similar multi-user support with voice recognition to Alexa. Here's how to set it up.

Set up Amazon Echo voice recognition

Voice profiles are available for all Amazon's Alexa-powered speakers, save for the Amazon Tap. Even some third-party speakers will be supported. Voice profiles also will not work with Fire TV devices, Fire tablets or the Dash Wand.

Taylor Martin/CNET

To teach your voice to Alexa:

Open the Amazon Alexa app on Android or iOS, or go to alexa.amazon.com in a browser.

Tap the hamburger button in the top left to expand the menu and select Settings .

. Under Accounts , tap Your Voice .

, tap . Tap Begin .

. Tap the dropdown menu and select the nearest Alexa speaker and tap Done , followed by Next .

, followed by . Mute any other nearby Alexa speakers.

Speak the 10 phrases to Alexa and tap Next after each one.

When you're finished, give Alexa some time to finish learning your voice. It will then automatically recognize you when you speak. To test it out, you can say, "Alexa, who am I?" It will tell you who it thinks you are, as well as which account you're currently using.

Once you create a voice profile, Alexa will speak personalized results to you. This works for calling and messaging, music, voice shopping and Flash Briefing. For instance, if you tell Alexa to play music and it recognizes your voice, the music will be tailored to your preferences. If someone else from the household asks for music, the music will be based on their taste in music.

The first time you try to purchase something using Alexa with a voice profile setup, you will be asked to speak your voice code. After that, so long as Alexa recognizes your voice, you won't be asked to say the code to complete your purchase.

Also, when you ask Alexa to play your messages, you won't have to specify whose messages you want to listen to. You won't need to specify who to send messages from either -- it's all automatic after Alexa learns your voice.

If there is another adult in your home, they can also create a voice profile by following the same steps in the Amazon Alexa app on their phone. You will first need to invite them to your houseold.

Edit or delete a voice profile

If Alexa is having trouble recognizing you or you no longer want it to recognize you by voice, editing or deleting your voice profile is simple.