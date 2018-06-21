Want to keep texting someone even though you don't have your phone on you? You can now send and receive Android text messages on your computer -- but you'll want to set it up before you lose your phone.
Google on Monday announced Messages for web as a brand-new feature for Android Messages, as spotted by 9to5Google. The feature begins rolling out Monday and will continue through next week.
To use the feature you'll need the latest version of the Android Messages app, which you can probably download here. Then do the following:
- On your computer, go to messages.android.com
- Then on your phone, open the Android Messages app
- In Messages, tap the More options menu (the one with three dots) and select Messages for web
- Use your phone to scan the QR code on your computer
The ability to send and receive texts on your Android phone and computer has been long overdue. Apple's iMessages has supported this feature for a few years, but since you need an iPhone ($1,829 at Apple) and Mac, not everyone could use the feature. Now that Android's messaging platform supports this, an awful lot more people can start texting without their phones.
Google also announced four other new features in Messages:
- Integrated GIF support so you can search for and send GIFs in the Messages app
- Smart reply which suggests text or emoji responses to incoming texts
- Preview links within conversations
- Easy copy and pasting for passwords and verification codes sent through texts
Discuss: How to send texts from your PC and Mac using Android Messages
