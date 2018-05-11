How to reply to text messages from your Fitbit

Earlier this week, Fitbit announced an update to Fitbit OS 2.1, the operating system that runs on the company's Ionic ($378.00 at The Good Guys) and Versa smartwatches.

Android users will have to wait a few more weeks for a new female health tracking feature, but in the meantime, Android users gained a feature sure to make iOS diehards jealous: text message replies.

That's right, Android users can now reply to messages directly from their Fitbit Ionic or Versa.

Update your watch

If you haven't already received a prompt to update your watch, you can begin the process by going into the Fitbit app and looking for a prompt that will ask if you'd like to install the new update. Follow the prompts and let the Fitbit app and your watch work their magic. I recommend placing your watch on a charger for the duration of the update.

Set custom replies

With the update installed on your watch, you now have access to quick replies for messages. There are five default replies supplied by Fitbit, but don't worry, you can customize them to better fit your personality.

Open the Fitbit app and navigate to your device's settings page and select Notifications > Quick Replies. A list of compatible apps will be on display. Select one to overwrite any of the default replies with your own text and back out of the settings page when you're done.

Reply!

When you receive a compatible message, you will have a couple new options: Reply or Mark as read. Tap on Reply to view your quick replies, or swipe to the left to view a set list of Fitbit emojis. Even though the emojis on your Fitbit have headbands, the emoji that's sent to a recipient is more traditional looking.

Tap on your reply, and the Fitbit app will take care of the rest.

