How to preorder the new MacBook Air, Mac Mini and iPad Pro

The death of the MacBook Air ( ) was greatly exaggerated. Instead of folding the MacBook Air into its MacBook ( ) line or MacBook Pro line, Apple kept the MacBook Air name and introduced a redesigned MacBook Air on Tuesday at its late October product announcement event in Brooklyn, NY. In addition, the Apple introduced a long-overdue update to the Mac Mini and a new iPad Pro models.

You can order the new Macs and iPads ( ) today direct from Apple, and they will be start shipping and showing up in stores by Wednesday, Nov. 7.

New MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air ditches the thick, aluminum bezel of the old MacBook Air and delivers a 13.3-inch Retina Display framed by thin bezels. You also get Touch ID but without the Touch Bar found on some MacBook Pros. It has a butterfly keyboard, a Force Touch trackpad and two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports. Inside, the new MacBook Air features eighth-generation dual-core Intel Core processors with integrated graphics and up to 1.5TB solid-state storage. It's thinner and lighter and greener than the previous model. It's only 15.6mm thick, 2.75 pounds and -- in a first for a Mac -- made from 100-percent recycled aluminum.

The MacBook Air is still the cheapest MacBook but only by $100.

Price: Starts at $1,199 for a model with a 1.6GHz Core i5 processor, 8GB memory and a 128GB SSD.

How to buy: Order it today and it will ship Nov. 7.

By the way, the new Air is only $100 less than the $1,299 MacBook, which features a 1.2GHz dual-core Intel Core m3, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The old MacBook Air is still available at $999.

New Mac Mini

The Mac Mini desktop received its first update in four years. The new Mac Mini features four- and six-core eighth-generation Intel processor processors, up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of solid-state storage. It sports a new space gray look along with four USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI and Ethernet ports. Like the new MacBook Air, it uses 100-percent recycled aluminum.

The base model features a quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. You'll be able to configure this tiny Mac up to 64GB of RAM, a 4.2GHz six-core i7 processor, 2TB SSD, and 10Gb Ethernet port.

Price: Starts at $799 for the quad-core model; $1,099 for the six-core model.

How to buy: Order it today and it will ship Nov. 7.

The new Mac Mini starts at $799, which is $300 more than where the previous-generation model started. The base model features a quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage.

New iPad Pro

Apple introduced two, new iPad Pros, an 11-inch model and a 12.9-inch model. Both models ditch the home button in favor of Face ID (but without the notch!). The display bezels are thinner and the corners are rounded. Lightning ports are out, and USB-C ports are in. The new models feature Apple's A12X Bionic chip and up to 1TB of storage. The Apple Pencil has been updated and can be connected magnetically and charged wirelessly.

Price: The new 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $999.

How to buy: Order it today and it will ship Nov. 7.