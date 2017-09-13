How to preorder the Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch is now the number one watch in the world, according to Apple, with a 97 percent customer satisfaction rate to boot. Its latest version, announced Tuesday, adds an LTE cellular connection so you can make calls and stream songs without having to be carrying your iPhone.
So you're excited for the new Apple Watch 3? Here's what you need to know and where to get your preorder.
Price
In 2016, the Watch Series 2 ($799.00 at Harvey Norman) was released with a starting price of $369. This was $20 higher than the price of the original model. This time around, the 3 is priced at $399, £399 or AU$559 with LTE and $329, £329 or AU$459 without.
This price is comparable to others in the space. Fitbit, one of the Watch's biggest competitors, just launched its new Ionic smartwatch for $300, £300 or AU$450, and it ships in October.
As usual, there are fancier versions of the Series 3 that cost a premium. For example, the stainless steel case with a soft white band starts at $599 (£599, AU$849), the stainless steel case with Milanese loop starts at $699 (£699, AU$979) and the space black stainless steel case with space black Milanese loop starts at $749 (£749, AU $1,049). There are also exclusive Nike faces and bands that start at $329 (£329, AU$459).
Apple Watch 3 Specs
Here are some of the features of the new Apple Watch 3 you can look forward to:
- New WatchOS 4 operating system
- Upgraded heart rate monitor ("Apple Watch is the most used heart rate monitor in the world," Apple says.)
- Access Apple Music straight from your Apple Watch
- Smarter Siri
- Siri watch face
- Maps
- Location for Find My Friends, automatically switches to Watch when you're away from your iPhone
- WeChat is supported
- Water resistant (well, "swimproof.")
- 70 percent faster
- Dual-core
- Improved and faster wireless
- Barometric altimeter added
- Skiing and snowboarding apps for Apple Watch
- Standalone LTE connectivity (Make calls without your iPhone!)
- It will use the same phone number as your iPhone
- The display acts as an antenna
- Overall, it's the same size as 2
- Crystal at the bottom is 0.25mm bigger
- New red crown and signal meter on LTE models
- It will be compatible with the AirPower charger coming next year
- SIM card
- All day battery life (up to 18 hours!)
Plus, you can also choose from new colors. There will be new Hermes bands and watch face styles, and gray ceramic and blush gold finishes.
Where to preorder
The Series 3 without cellular will be available in 26 countries. Preorders start Friday, Sept. 15. The watch will become available on Friday, Sept. 22 in the US and UK, and Oct. 5 in Australia. You can get your preorder in at the Apple Store app on an iOS device or by visiting apple.com/watch.
Discounts
Need a bargain? With the new watch announced, Apple Watch Series 1 gets a price cut. Here's how to save money on a Watch.
Editor's note, 12.35 p.m. PT: This article has been updated with new information.
