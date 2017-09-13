It's been two years since Apple released the fourth-generation Apple TV, complete with more storage, a new remote and applications and games in tow. Surprisingly, the fourth-gen Apple TV was missing one very important feature: 4K.

Today, Apple remedied that with the Apple TV 4K. Not only will it stream movies and TV in 4K, it also boasts some pretty significant upgrades inside. The internals have been bumped from an A8 with 2GB of RAM to a three-core A10X Fusion processor (the same chip found in the iPad Pro 10.5). It also supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10.

Apple TV 4K: Pricing

In 2015, the Apple TV debuted at a price of $149 for the 32GB model and $199 for 64GB. The Apple TV 4K splits the difference at $179.

Apple TV 4K: How to preorder

Preorders for the Apple TV 4K will go live at 12:01 a.m. PT on Friday, September 15 at apple.com or in the Apple Store app on iOS devices. The Apple TV 4K will be officially available September 22.

This is a developing story. Refresh soon for additional updates.