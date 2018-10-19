How to preorder the iPhone XR

Preorders for the iPhone XR have begun. The iPhone XR will start shipping on Oct. 25, with first shipments expected to arrive by Oct. 26. The XR features a 6.1-inch LCD screen, an aluminum body in a rainbow of color choices, a single rear-facing camera and the same IP67 water resistance as the iPhone X last year. The iPhone XS and XS Max each have a water resistance rating of IP68.

The iPhone XS and XS Max are virtually the same phone in two different sizes. The iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch screen, and the XS Max has a 6.5-inch screen. Both feature OLED HDR displays, Apple's A12 Bionic chip and improved water-resistance that will let your iPhone take a dip for up to 30 minutes.

iPhone XR, XS and XS Max pricing

Apple's new flagship iPhones are not cheap dates. By comparison, the iPhone XR is the "budget" model of the new phones announced. Here are the numbers:

iPhone XR

64GB: $749, £749 or AU$1,229



128GB: $799, £799 or AU$1,299



256GB: $899, £899 or AU$1,479



iPhone XS

64GB: $999, £999 or AU$$1,629



256GB: $1,149, £1,149 or AU$1,879



512GB: $1,349, £1,349 or AU$2,199



iPhone XS Max

64GB: $1,099, £1,099 or AU$1,799



256GB: $1,249, 1,2999 or AU$2,049



512GB: $1,449, £1,499 or AU$2,369



You can use Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program for all the new iPhone models (this isn't available in Australia). Pricing ranges from $37 (£41) a month for the 64GB iPhone XR to $69 (£79) a month for the 512GB iPhone XS Max. To learn more about how the iPhone Upgrade Program works, check out our iPhone Upgrade Program explainer.

iPhone XR: How to preorder

Preorders for the iPhone XR started in the US on Friday, Oct. 19 at 12:01 a.m. PT. You can preorder your phone at apple.com or in the Apple Store app on iOS devices. Using Apple's preorder system, you can upgrade through your carrier. Choose your model, color and capacity, then select AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon. The iPhone XR will start shipping on Oct. 25.

Here are the current offers and pricing for the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max from the carriers:

Verizon

Pricing for Verizon's 24-month installment plan starts a $31.24 for the iPhone XR, $41.66 a month for the iPhone XS and $46 a month for the iPhone XS Max. If you need not one but two new phones, then you can get up to $750 off a second iPhone XR (or X) if you buy one of the new models with a Verizon device payment plan and activate a new line of service. The discount will be applied as bill credits over 24 months. Also, any iPhone purchase on a Verizon device payment plan will get you $100 off an iPad or $50 off an Apple Watch.

AT&T

AT&T offers 24- and 30-month installment plans for the new phones. Pricing for 64GB models on the 30-month plan: $25 a month for the iPhone XR, $33.34 a month for the iPhone XS and $36.67 a month for the iPhone XS Max. With its 24-month plan, the iPhone XR costs $31.25 a moth, the iPhone XS costs $41.67 a month and the XS Max costs $45.84 a month.

Your monthly bill is lower with the 30-month plan, but you will need need to hold onto your phone for longer because it requires you to pay off 80 percent of the phone before you are eligible to upgrade. With the 24-month plan, you need to pay off only 50 percent before you can trade it in for a new phone and new plan.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile offers 36-month installment plans for the Phone XR, XS and XS Max. The 64GB iPhone XR costs $20.84 a month for 36 months. Both the iPhone XS and XS Max cost $27.78 a month over 36 months, but you'll need to plunk down $100 up front for the XS Max (the XS requires no money down). You can lower your monthly payment with a trade-in credit of $390, $250 or $150 (depending on the phone you're trading in and its condition), which will be paid to you as bill credits over your installment plan. With a trade-in, you can bring the price down to $10 a month for the iPhone XR.

Sprint

Sprint has a trade-in deal for the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max if you sign up for its Sprint Flex 18-month lease plan and have an eligible phone to trade in. You can get the iPhone XR or XS for $0 a month or the iPhone XS Max for $4.17 a month. You'll need to activate a new line of service or be eligible for an upgrade to get the offer. And the deal doesn't take effect until after two bill cycles. Keep in mind that at the end of 18 months, you'll have to pay off the balance or return the phone.

Retailer deals

Best Buy is offering bill credits for your iPhone with Verizon service or Sprint service.

Sam's Club members can get $100 Sam's Club gift card if they preorder by Oct. 22 and activate an iPhone XR by Oct. 28.

Originally published on Sept. 12, 2018.

Update, Oct. 19: Added information about iPhone XR preorders.

