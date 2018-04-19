How to make your home a Smart Home

The smart home is no longer a dream stuck inside a Disney movie. It's real, it's attainable and it's a lot easier to set up than you think. CNET's Guide to Smart Living, launching today, is going to show you exactly how.
To do this, we outfitted a home in the heart of San Francisco with smart home devices and beautiful furnishings from Williams-Sonoma's brands. It's designed exclusively for CNET's Guide to Smart Living, and it's pretty damn cool. Just look at the setup!
But we're not stopping at smart home devices. The Guide to Smart Living will also help to make life easier through life hacks, like decorating tips, laundry hacks and even cooking inspiration (we love you, Instant Pot!).
Here are some features to look forward to:
- Smart Home 101: The basics of building a smart home, including choosing a hub and installing some of the easy, simple devices that allow for lots of integrations, like lights and smart switches.
- Automate your morning routine: Wake up to the gradual rise of lights (instead of a blaring alarm), immediately get the news, and get the coffee percolating the moment you wake up.
- Tips and tricks that make everyday life easier: Surprising laundry hacks (DIY dryer sheets!), cleaning and organization ideas (like the best ways to cord-wrangle).
- Smart kitchen: How-tos for connected devices and hacks for small appliances like the Instant Pot.
