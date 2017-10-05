How to link your phone number to Google Home

Making a phone call using Google Home is as simple as "OK Google, call Jack." But there's been a problem with the service — calls showed up as unlisted numbers, and that's not ideal.

Google on Wednesday announced you can now link your personal phone number to Google Home, so any outgoing calls use that number for Caller ID. The process takes a couple of minutes and requires you to have the latest version of the Google Home app installed on your iOS or Android device.

Link your number

To link your phone number, open the Google Home app and then slide out the menu from the left side of the screen and select More Settings. Scroll to the bottom and tap on Calls on speakers.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Next, tap Your own number > Add or change number and then enter your phone number. Google will then send you a text message to verify your phone number. Once you enter the code, your number is linked to Google Home and will be used when outgoing calls are placed using Home.