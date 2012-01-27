How to let Mom know your plane landed safely

If you're traveling, your mom (or any loved one, really) is probably going to want to know the moment you have arrived safely, and let's be honest, you don't always remember to tell her.
A new Web site, Hash tag Mom (#mom), will automatically alert her for you by sending her a text, or calling her, once you check in to an airport on Foursquare.
Setup is simple.
Visit Hashtagmom.com and enter your mom's phone number (or a loved one's), as well as select whether you want a text message or call to be placed once you land. After entering the phone number and selecting the alert method, click on the "Connect to Foursquare" button.
Allow #mom to access your Foursquare account.
You will see a confirmation screen if everything connects and is set up correctly. Notice in the lower-right corner you can cancel the service at any time, or you can always revoke the app's access to your account in the Foursquare settings panel.
Next time you check in to an airport, be sure to include the hash tag "#mom" in your shout, and your mom will automatically be called or sent a text with your message.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.