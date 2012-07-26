How to integrate Growl with Notification Center

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

OS X Mountain Lion brings the familiar iOS Notification Center to the Mac. Getting notifications on a Mac from installed apps is nothing new to OS X. Users of the popular app, Growl, have been receiving notifications from their favorite apps for a long time. Now they're faced with a decision to manage notifications in two places, or choose one notification system over the other. Or are they?

Instead of managing alerts in both Notification Center and Growl, you can integrate Growl into Notification Center by installing a simple app called Hiss.

Hiss, currently in beta, is free to use and takes only a few seconds to set up. Once setup is complete, all of your Growl notifications will show up in Notification Center.

Download Hiss from the developer's Web site.

Drag the app to your Applications folder.

If you have Gatekeeper enabled

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

With Hiss running, any Growl notifications will show up as a standard Notification Center alert. You can edit the alert type and settings as you would any other app integrated with Notification Center. To learn more about Notification Center on OS X Mountain Lion, make sure to read our getting started guide.

The options for Hiss are fairly limited (this is a beta, after all). Currently you can only turn the app on or off, and choose to run it on log-in. But, the app does exactly what it sets out to do.

