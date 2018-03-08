How to install Android P right now

Google on Wednesday announced Android P is now available through its developer program. Android P includes new features such as official cutout support -- the notch is here to stay -- and other under-the-hood improvements for developers to begin using in apps.

It's important to keep in mind, however, that Android P is in beta, and that a lot of things will break or be broken. Google doesn't recommend installing Android P on your main phone, and more specifically, the company warns consumers against installing this first build at all.

Now Playing: Watch this: Android P will bring support for iPhone X-esque notch

Devices

Google is once again limiting the developer beta program to its own devices. Here's the current list of compatible Android devices that are eligible to install the Android P developer preview:

Installation

Installation for this first build is limited to those who know how, or are willing to learn, how to manually flash the Android P image.

Google has outlined the entire process on its developer website. You will need to be comfortable using command line tools, and wiping your device for a fresh start with Android P.

Again, this process is for diehard Android fans who are OK with a lot of features being broken, and developers. For the average user, it's best to stay away from Android P in its current form and wait for Google to reopen its Android Beta program later this year.