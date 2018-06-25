Summer grilling season is happening now, and I can already smell the burgers.

Whether you're a grilling novice or pro, you can have your best grilling experience yet this summer. We're spending this week diving into everything you need to know about grilling, from how to choose a grill and also how to clean it, to quick and brilliant tips – like how to make your grill non-stick with a potato.

Ready? Let's get grilling!

More on Chowhound: What is the difference between barbecuing and grilling?

Set yourself up for success

Before your next cookout, take stock of what you grilling tools you have. Do you have a fire extinguisher? What about metal tongs long enough that you won't get burned while cooking? Make sure you have the tools you need to grill safely and stock up on the ones you don't.

When you're ready to start grilling, do a little prep work before you head outside. Make burger patties and slice vegetables in your kitchen and put them into containers to bring them outside. And don't forget to bring clean plates and utensils for retrieving your food from the grill once it's cooked.

Make sure you follow these 5 steps to set up your grill and grilling area so you stay safe and happy.

How to clean your grill

Before you get started throwing burgers or steaks on the grill, you'll want to make sure it's clean, especially if there's any build up from last season.

It's worth the time to give your grill a deep clean before your first cookout, and then maintain it throughout the summer.

Now Playing: Watch this: Here's how to clean your grill safely

