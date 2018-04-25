How to get the new Gmail right now

Google just announced a huge update to Gmail, adding new features such as high-priority notifications, confidential mode and better offline support.

Not all features will be available at launch. Those immediately available include smart replies (similar to the Gmail mobile version), the option to snooze emails as in Inbox and a new tool panel on the right side of Gmail's interface for easy access to Tasks (also revamped) and Calendar.

The process to get the new look and features will depend on the type of Google account you have.

Regular Gmail users

You can enable the new look and features by clicking on the Settings cog in the top-right corner, then selecting Try the new Gmail option.

G Suite users

If you have a Gmail account that you use for work or school, then the account administrator will need to enable the new Gmail through the Early Adopter Program.

The administratior will need to use the Google Admin console and opt in to the new Gmail.