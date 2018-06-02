E3, short for the Electronic Entertainment Expo, has been a video game industry-only event for most of its history. That included game developers, publishers, journalists and even employees of retail stores that sold games, but not everyday gamers.

Continuing an experiment from last year, the show is once again open to the public, at least in a limited way. A three-day "Gamer Pass" is available for purchase, at $249 (roughly £185 or AU$330). An early bird $149 special (roughly £110, AU$200) has already sold out. Industry attendees can generally attend for free.

The official E3 website describes the Gamer Pass like this:

"A gamer pass is good for all three days of E3, including E3 Coliseum. Experience the excitement of the announcements, never-before-seen products, and industry-changing technologies, all under one roof. Be a part of the world's biggest video game event."

The pass gives you access to the show floor at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 12 to 14. Not included is access to the various major off-site press conferences and events held by Sony, Microsoft, Bethesda and others. Attendees need to be over age 18 and Gamer Pass holders can't get into the convention center during the first three hours on June 12 and 13.

