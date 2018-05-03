How to get Alexa to remember things

CNET

Alexa now has the capability to learn and recall for you. She can remember birthdays, anniversaries, clothing sizes, names and more.

Get Alexa to remember special days

Never forget a birthday, anniversary or special day again when Alexa has your back. For birthdays, simply say, for example, "Alexa, remember Jonathan's birthday is May 17." Then, when you need her help, say, "Alexa, when is Jonathan's birthday?" She'll reply, "You asked me to remember. Jonathan's birthday is May 17."

For anniversaries you can say, "Alexa, remember my anniversary is September 8." She'll be able to recall the date when you ask her.

Get Alexa's help when shopping

I have a bad habit of forgetting my family member's sizes. Alexa can keep track of all of those for you. Say, "Alexa, remember Sam's clothing size is 3T," for example. Then, when you're shopping online, just say, "Alexa, what is Sam's clothing size?"

Get Alexa to remember where you hid something

Hide some sweets from the kids and know you'll forget exactly where? Let your Amazon assistant remember. Say something like, "Alexa, remember I put the candy in the basement." When you need to remember, ask, "Alexa, where did I hide the candy?"

Try some more

This skill works for just about anything. You can have her remember items on your schedule, when to pick up your dry cleaning, the name of your daughter's boyfriend and many more. Just use the command, "Alexa, remember [exactly what you want to remember].

