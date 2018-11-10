CNET también está disponible en español.

How to force your iPhone or iPad to load the desktop version of a website

Most of the time using a mobile-friendly website is just fine -- until it's not, and you need the full desktop version of a site.

One drawback to relying on an iPhone or iPad ($599 at Apple) for your web browsing needs is that you're almost always using the mobile version of a website. And for the most part, mobile websites are fully capable versions of the same experience you would have using a full desktop-class browser.

However, there are times when the mobile version of a website lacks a feature or capability that the full website offers. If you find yourself in need of the full desktop version of a website, you can force mobile Safari to request and load the full version of a website with just a couple of taps.

When viewing a webpage in Safari, long-press on the Refresh button. A small prompt will show up just below the button, giving you the option to Request Desktop Site. Tap on the drop-down, which will prompt Safari to reload the current page, but this time it should reflect the same experience you would have on a Mac or PC.

