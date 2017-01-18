How to erase all videos from Snapchat Spectacles

Up Next MacBooks to embrace new CPUs, big RAM boost, analyst says

Before handing over your Spectacles to a friend, or posting them on eBay to try and make a few extra bucks after the novelty has worn off, you should wipe the device of all your videos.

As we recently covered, Snapchat makes it easy to share your Specs with a friend or family member without exposing past recordings, but it only takes a few seconds to erase all videos from the glasses and it provides extra peace of mind.

Prior to clearing your Spectacles, double-check that all videos are synced to your Snapchat account. Then go to Settings > Spectacles > Manage > Clear Spectacles Storage.

A few seconds later, all videos stored on your Spectacles will be erased. You will still have access to previously recorded and synced videos in your Snapchat Specs album.