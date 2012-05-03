CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

How to enable group messaging on Windows Phone 7.5

Enabling group messaging on Windows Phone 7.5 is easy, you just have to know where to look. Here's how you can start keeping group conversations in the same thread.

Group messaging makes it easy to hold a conversation with multiple recipients all in one thread. Unfortunately, this feature is turned off on devices running Windows Phone 7.5 by default.

To enable group messaging:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Scroll to the right, where the Applications section is located.
  3. Open the Messaging option.
  4. Toggle the Group Messaging switch to the on position.

Going forward, when you're included in a group conversation, or send a message to multiple recipients, the conversation should appear in the same thread. Keep in mind, group messaging uses MMS messages instead of SMS in order to keep everything organized, so make sure you're on an unlimited plan or use it sparingly if not.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real