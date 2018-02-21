Google's Android operating system and screenshots have always had a weird relationship. In its infancy, Android didn't even allow users to take screenshots without first rooting the device. But after it was added Google has more or less left the process alone.

Once a screenshot is captured, a notification containing a preview and shortcuts you can use to share or delete it will appear. But it looks like Google is adding an Edit tool to the screenshot process, along with a new alert.

As 9to5Google first reported, you can only see the new screenshot workflow in the beta version of the Google app. If you want to get a glimpse of new features in the Google app, including this one, sign up for the beta here.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

With the beta installed, tap the menu icon in the top right corner then go to Settings > Accounts & Privacy. Near the bottom of the page is a button labeled Edit and share screenshots. Turn it on.

You might see a prompt the next time you take a screenshot, which will ask if you want to turn on the new feature.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

With the feature enabled, any time you take a screenshot within your Google feed or when using the Google app to search, you'll see a new popup at the bottom of your screen shortly afterwards. You can then either swipe it away or tap one of the buttons to take further action.