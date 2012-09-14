How to dual-boot Windows 7 with Windows 8

If you have a Windows 7 PC but aren't sure you're ready to upgrade to Windows 8 yet, a dual-boot system might be a good way to ease into it. This will let you use both operating systems, side-by-side, until you're comfortable enough with Windows 8 to go all in. To configure your PC for dual-boot, all you have to do is create a new partition for Windows 8, then install it.
Caution: Before you begin, make sure to back up your system. This is a simple procedure, but there's always a risk of data loss whenever you modify disk partitions. If you have Norton Ghost or Acronis True Image handy, cloning your drive/partition is probably the best way to recover from any problems you might run into.
Create new partition in Windows 7
Step 1: In Windows 7, hit the shortcut Win+R, then type "diskmgmt.msc" to start Disk Management.
Step 2: To make room for Windows 8, you first need to shrink the C: volume. In Disk Management, right-click on your hard drive and select Shrink Volume, then choose how much space to shrink.
Step 3: Once the shrink task has completed, right-click on the unallocated partition, then select New Simple Volume. Go through the New Simple Volume Wizard and make sure to format the new partition in NTFS and give it a volume label, like "Windows 8."
Install Windows 8
Step 1: Insert a bootable Windows 8 DVD or USB flash drive into your PC, then reboot it to begin Windows 8 installation.
Step 2: When prompted to choose the type of installation, choose Custom.
Step 3: For the location of your Windows 8 install, select the new partition you created.
Once Windows 8 finishes installing, the boot menu will appear with both Windows 8 and Windows 7. By default, Windows 8 will start automatically after 30 seconds, but you can set Windows 7 as the default by clicking on "Change defaults or choose other options" from the boot menu.
Update, 4:30 p.m., PT: Added a warning about the risk of data loss.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.