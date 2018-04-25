CNET también está disponible en español.

How to download all your Instagram data

You can now download all of your Insta data...almost instantly.

If you want to save all of your Instagram data so you can move to another platform -- or just keep a copy of everything -- now you can. This comes as part of the company's compliance to Europe's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy rules, which are designed to give users more control over their data.

Right now, the data download feature is mostly available on the web version, but it is rolling out to iOS and Android soon. Here's how to download your data through the web tool.

  1. Go to instagram.com.
  2. Click on the gear icon by your Edit Profile option and select Privacy and Security.
  3. Scroll down to Data Download.
  4. Click Request Download.
  5. Type in your email address if it doesn't automatically pop up, then click Next.
  6. Enter your password and click Request Download.

From there, Instagram will create a file with all the photos, videos and Stories you've shared and email you a link to the file so you can download it. This process can take up to 48 hours, so don't expect anything to immediate. 

Editor's Note: Once mobile downloads are available, we will update this article. 

