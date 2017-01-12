How to delete your Uber account

Photo by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Whether it's the fact that Uber continues tracking your location after a ride has ended, or you've had a bad experience with a driver, or you're just done testing out the ride-sharing service, you can delete your account, but it takes some work on your part.

Simply deleting the app from your phone will eliminate it as an option the next time you're in need of a ride, but your account will remain active. To complete your boycott, you'll also want to delete your Uber account.

Visit this page on Uber's support site.

Log in to your Uber account.

Type "yes" into the top field.

In the body of the message, fill in why you are deleting your account. Or not. It's up to you.

Click Submit.

Once you click submit, your account is deleted without any further interaction on your part. You can delete the app from your phone at any time, or wait until you receive a response from support confirming your account has been closed.

Keep in mind, however, just because your account is canceled doesn't mean Uber has deleted your personal information. In fact, its privacy policy clearly states it will keep your info (including payment information) until it determines it's no longer needed for business purposes. Whenever that is.

