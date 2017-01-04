How to delete your Google Home voice recordings

Up Next Amazon could start dropping off packages inside your home

It should come as no surprise that an always-on connected speaker in your home comes at the cost of quite a bit of privacy.

In addition to all your activity in Google Search, Calendar, Contacts, Maps, YouTube and other Google services, everything you say to Google Home and Google Assistant is recorded and stored in the My Activity section of your Google account.

You can go to My Activity and listen to the recordings of all your voice requests. It's a great way to troubleshoot problems when they arise, and Google also says it helps improve speech recognition. Still, it's unnerving knowing that everything you say is stored, be it sensitive, personal information or not.

Fortunately, you can purge your account of all these recordings rather easily. Here's how.

How to delete your Google Assistant voice recordings

To delete your voice recordings, go to myactivity.google.com in a web browser. Click on Fliter by date & product, check only Voice & Audio and hit the search button.

From here, you can delete individual recordings or entire days of activity. Just click on any of the action overflow buttons and select Delete. To delete all voice activity, click the action overflow button in the search bar and select Delete results.

You can also delete your activity by date or product. To do this:

Go to myactivity.google.com in a web browser.

Click the action overflow button in the top left of the page.

Select Delete activity by .

. Select a date or date range that you want to delete.

Click Delete and confirm by clicking OK.

My Activity data can also be accessed from within the Google Home app on mobile. To delete your voice recordings from your phone or tablet:

Open the Google Home app on iOS or Android.

Tap the hamburger button in the top left corner.

Select More Settings .

. Select My Activity at the very bottom of the screen.

at the very bottom of the screen. Tap the action overflow button beside individual recordings or day summaries to delete selectively.

To delete by date range, tap the action overflow button in the rightmost part of the search bar at the top of the screen.

Select Delete activity by .

. Tap OK to confirm.

How to turn off Voice & Audio Activity

You can stop Google from saving your voice recordings and audio activity to your account under Activity controls in your Google account settings. However, it will cause voice searching with Google Assistant (including Google Home speakers) to stop working until you re-enable it.

To access this, go to myactivity.google.com from a web browser and click the hamburger button in the top left of the page. Select Activity controls in the menu. Scroll down to Voice & Audio Activity and click the toggle and confirm to pause Voice & Audio Activity.