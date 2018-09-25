With the release of iOS 12, iOS devices with Face ID are gaining a fun new feature called Memoji. Currently, the list of supported devices includes the iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The Memoji feature relies on the front-facing camera's technology to create animated versions of yourself, which you can then use to creep people out, or make people laugh -- it's your call, really.

What is a Memoji?

Memoji are a new type of Animoji, the animated characters that rely on the iPhone X's ( ) front-facing camera system to bring the cartoon-like characters to life with your expressions.

Memoji have the same basic look and feel of Animoji, but instead of a dragon or a tiger, you get to design and create a human character who looks like you, or looks however you want.

Get creative

Creating a Memoji is done in the Messages app. Open a conversation, and tap on the Animoji app icon, then tap the "+" icon. If you can't see it, scroll to the right until it shows up.

From there, you can customize your Memoji. Options include skin color, hairstyle, head shape, eyes, brows, nose and lips, ears, facial hair, eyewear and headwear.

If you want to be mauve with a multicolored mohawk and a monocle, well, you do you. You can make as many Memoji as you want. As you adjust and edit your character, changes are reflected in real time.

What now?

You can record 30-second video clips of your Memoji talking (or singing!) and send it in a conversation, just as you would any other Animoji.

But with the new Messages camera effects feature, you can also replace your head with a Memoji head for a photo or video.

