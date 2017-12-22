How to clean your gas cooktop without harsh chemicals

Marathon cooking sessions can leave your gas cooktop pretty gross. But cleaning a gas cooktop isn't as easy as just wiping down the surface. Here's how to safely and effectively clean your stovetop.

Supplies

Paper towels or lint-free cleaning cloths



A big bowl or bucket



Dish soap



Dish gloves



A gentle scrubber



A spray bottle of water



A toothbrush



Glass cleaner



Steps