Holiday shopping means massive crowds at the mall, long lines and the stress of going from store to store looking for the year's hottest toy.

Why not skip all of that this year and get your shopping done with your Google Home?

While Google Assistant is no match yet for Amazon Alexa and its direct tie-in to the e-commerce juggernaut, new upgrades promise to give Google Home devices greater purchasing powers.

So don't freak out if you're behind the shopping curve this holiday season. Instead, learn how Google Assistant can lend a helping hand with buying your holiday gifts.

Find things to buy

Though Alexa can search all of the millions of products listed on Amazon, Google Assistant has similar shopping chops in the works. Tied to the search giant's nascent e-commerce platform, you can now place orders through Google Home smart speakers.

Start by saying, "Hey, Google, how do I shop?" Google Assistant then outlines an overview of the Google Express shopping service. Participating stores include vendors such as Walmart, Costco, Target, Best Buy and Home Depot. Shopping from your couch sure beats going to your local brick-and-mortar store this time of year.

Gift lists

Google also announced that Google Assistant can create shopping lists for you as well. For instance, when you say, "Hey, Google, create a gift list" Assistant will comply. You can add items to this list as well. Saying things like, "Add opera tickets for mom to my gift list" does the trick.

You could already ask the Google Assistant to add items to your "Shopping list," connected to Google Express. The list is tucked away inside the Google Home app. Go to Account > Settings > Services > Shopping list.

