Whether you're just starting to use WhatsApp, or are a years-long addict, you're probably missing out on a few of these helpful, hidden features.

1. Format message text on demand

WhatsApp lets you bold, italicize or strikethrough text on the fly. To do so, you'll need to add a couple special characters before and after whatever it is you want to format.

To bold text in WhatsApp, use an asterisk (*bold*); italicize text with an underscore (_italicize_); Strikethrough text with tildes (~strikethrough~).

2. Star a message

Starring a message is a convenient way to go back to a phone number, address or article link a friend sent you. Long-press on the message, then tap on the Star icon.

To view your starred messages, on iOS select the Star tab along the bottom of your screen. Android users need to tap on the Menu button, then Starred Messages.

3. Who do you talk to the most?

Curious about who your BFF is on WhatsApp? If you have an iPhone, it's easy to figure out.

Go to Settings > Data and Storage Use > Storage Use. A list of contacts will populate, in order of who is using the most storage on your phone. Tap on each contact to view more detailed stats, such as number of messages exchanged, images, GIFs and so on.

I haven't figured out how to view the same info on Android, so if you know where to find it, please leave a comment and I'll update the post.

4. Get message details

Ever wonder what time a message was delivered or read? Swipe to the left on a message you sent to view those stats on your iPhone. Android users can long-press on a message, then tap on the "info" icon at the top of your screen.

5. Mute a conversation

When heading into a movie or meeting, use WhatsApp's mute feature to silence a chatty group conversation or a friend who doesn't get the hint that you're busy.

Android users can long-press on a chat, then tap on the crossed-out speaker icon at the top of the screen. iPhone users need to open a conversation, then tap on the contact or group's name at the top of the screen followed by Mute.

WhatsApp provides the option to mute a chat from 8 hours to 1 year, which seems like a bit overkill.

6. Hide your last seen status

Don't want friends or random contacts to know your "Last Seen" time? Open Settings > Account > Privacy > Last Seen.

WhatsApp provides three options: Everyone, My contacts, Nobody.

7. Disable read receipts

Going one step further, you can disable read receipts in WhatsApp. This will prevent fellow users from knowing you have read a message.

Open Settings > Account > Privacy and uncheck the box next to Read Receipts.

Note: Turning this feature off will also prevent you from seeing when a friend has read your message. Group Chats will still use read receipts, however.

8. Don't save photos, videos by default

If you'd rather not have WhatsApp saving every photo and video you receive to your camera roll, taking up space and cluttering your own photos, disable auto-save.

On an iPhone, open Settings > Chats and turn Save Incoming Media Off.

This is another feature that's seemingly missing from Android.

9. Use WhatsApp on a computer

As we've covered before, you can use WhatsApp from a computer with relative ease.

The gist of the process involves selecting WhatsApp Web within the mobile app, visiting web.whatsapp.com on your computer, and scanning a QR code with your phone.

For complete instructions, visit this post.

10. Custom notifications

Instead of having the same alert sound for every incoming message, you can set custom alerts for individual contacts. Doing so will make it easier to know who messaged you without even looking at your phone.

Android users should tap on the Menu icon when viewing a chat thread, followed by View Contact > Custom Notifications.

For those using WhatsApp on an iPhone, tap on the contact's name when viewing a chat thread, then Custom Notifications.

11. Export a conversation

You can export a conversation should you need to save it. When viewing a conversation, Android users need to tap on the Menu button followed by More > Email Chat.

On an iPhone, the process involves viewing a chat thread, tapping on a contact at the top of the screen, then scrolling to the bottom of the Contact Info page and selecting Export Chat.

Both devices give you the option to export with or without media attached.