Here's why you should bake your cookies like muffins

Up Next CES is finally open: Here's what you missed

Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

Is baking cookies in a muffin pan strange? Yep. Does it yield delicious results? You bet. This little-known baking trick has been circulating Pinterest recently. Baking your cookies in a muffin pan prevents them from melting together. Also, for those of us that aren't fans of crunchy cookies, the trick yields softer, chewier results.

The tip on Pinterest doesn't go into specifics of how to make this tip work out right, so here's how to do it:

Preheat your oven to the temperature your recipe recommends. Skip the paper liners and grease the muffin pan with butter or shortening. Fill each with around 0.5 inch (1.27 cm) of cookie dough. Place the cookie dough at the bottom of each cup and bake as usual. Since the cookie is a little thicker than typical cookies, you'll probably need to bake them from around two minutes up to five minutes longer than the recipe calls for, depending on the type of cookie. You can test the cookies by poking a toothpick into the center of one of them. If the toothpick comes out clean, then they are done. If it comes out with a clumps of dough stuck to it, then you'll need to bake them a couple of minutes longer.

This tip is particularly handy for drop cookies. Just drop a rounded tablespoon of dough into each greased cup and bake.

Your cookies will come out of the oven perfectly round and moist.