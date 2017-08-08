1:36 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Recently, Google quietly announced it has extended its preview program to now include Google Home. Previously, the program was limited to Chromecast devices. The change was first spotted by Android Police.

The Google Home preview will allow users of the dedicated personal assistant speaker to test and use features before the company makes them available to all users.

According to the Google support page for the program, the preview isn't considered a beta. Instead, any new features or functionality are simply released a short time before wider availability to those in the preview program as a way to ensure everything is working properly.

Alright, so how do you sign up? Let's go through the process.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Open the Google Home app on your phone. Tap Devices, then find the device you'd like to enroll. The menu button (three-dot icon) on the respective the device card followed by Settings > Preview Program. Indicate whether you want to receive emails when updates are pushed to your device. Finally, select Join Program > OK, Got It.

If the Preview program option isn't listed, don't fret. Google periodically closes the program as it gathers more information, and then opens it back up when it's accepting more members. In other words -- keep checking!