Here's how often should you clean your bathroom

Smart showers, toilets, mirrors and more are now part of the modern bathroom. Unfortunately, even these advances can't save you from cleaning. Some areas should be cleaned daily, while other areas should be cleaned no less than once a week. A regular cleaning schedule can prevent grime and germs from building up and save you time in the long run.

Bathroom rug

Once a week, toss the bathroom rug in the washer. Wash it on the gentle cycle in warm water and let it air dry (especially if it has a no-slip grip on the back) before putting it back. Always follow the washing instructions on the tag if you're unsure.

Toilet

If you live alone, you can probably get by with cleaning the toilet every few days. If you have kids, the rules change. The outside, handle and seat should get a once-a-day wipe down with an antibacterial cleaner or wipe.

Most families can get by with cleaning the bowl once a week, particularly if you use this toilet tank tip. If you have some tough stains or gunk in your toilet bowl, Taylor Martin advises pouring Coke (yes, the soda) into a spray bottle then saturating the stain with the drink. Let it sit for a few hours. The stain should easily scrub away with a toilet brush.

Shower curtain

Once a month, you should take down your fabric or plastic shower curtain throw it in the wash. Here are five tips for cleaning your shower curtain in the washing machine.

Shower and tub

You only need to clean your shower and tub once a week, but if you have a glass shower door, it needs a little more attention. To prevent the build up of soap scum and keep the glass looking spotless, use a squeegee to wipe away water after every shower. These few seconds can save you from scrubbing at the end of the week.

Bath towels

My family has had this debate for years. How often should you wash bath towels? Well, it depends. Every three to four uses is a good rule of thumb, but there are some conditions where a towel will need to be washed after one use. Here's how to know when to wash your towels.

Sink

The germs from your hands collect on the sink knobs and in the sink bowl when you wash your hands. So, even if you live alone, the sink needs a good wipe down every day with an all-purpose cleaner or antibacterial cleaning wipe.

Mirror

Like the sink, the mirror needs a daily wipe down to remove lint, dust and toothpaste specks. Simply wipe it down with a microfiber cloth after you step out of the bath or shower.

Hair dryer

Yes, even your hair dryer needs a proper cleaning schedule to prevent it from overheating. Here's a simple way to clean a hair dryer out in just a couple of minutes.