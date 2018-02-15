Wikimedia Commons

The father of the modern Olympic Games, Baron de Coubertin, viewed the international competition as a way to promote peace and understanding between different nations and cultures, stating, "The important thing in life is not the triumph but the struggle, the essential thing is not to have conquered but to have fought well."

That's all well and good, but if you want to keep score at home of which countries are taking home the most hardware from Pyeongchang, then here are the best online Olympic medal counters.

Olympics.org

Let's start by heading to the source itself, the Olympics website. It has a medal standings chart of the medals won by each country. It sorts the list by gold medals won, but oddly, it doesn't let you sort by total medals won (or by silver or bronze). On the plus side, you can click on a country's name to see which of its athletes has won medals and in which events. You can also click on the number of medals won for each type of medal in the chart to see, for example, which athletes have won gold for the US.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

Sports Illustrated

Sport Illustrated has a medal tracker that lets you sort by medal type or total medals, but it has a less useful list of which individual athletes have won medals. If you click the Athletes header in the top right of the chart, you can see which athletes have won the most gold medals, for example, but the athletes aren't grouped by country.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

NBC

Like bar graphs? Then NBCs' Olympic medal counter is for you. You can choose grid view or graph view. You can also sort either view by medal type or total medals. And if you click on a country, you can see in which events that country has medaled. And then you can expand each event to see the names of the athletes that won those medals. For a bit of historical perspective, you can see the medal standings from the last Winter Olympics in 2014 as well as the all-time standings. Its functionality would earn NBC's medal counter the gold medal among medal counters, if such a thing existed.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

Medal map

Online mapping company Esri built a map for the Winter Olympics that shows how the medals are distributed across the globe. You can sort by medal type or total medals, and by clicking the bottom of each country's thumbnail box at the bottom of the map, you can see the number of gold, silver and bronze medals it has won. You can't drill down, however, to see which athletes won those medals.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

