Google on Wednesday revealed the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, with pre-orders going live after the event. If you're clamoring to get your hands on Google's latest wares, the wait won't be much longer. Let's take a look.
Pricing
The Pixel 2 is available in three different colors, with two different storage options. The three colors are Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue. The 64GB model is priced at $649/£629/AU$1079, while the 128GB model will set you back $749/£729/AU$1229.
The Pixel 2 XL is limited to Just Black and a Black & White color combo but offers the same storage options. The 64GB model is $849/£899/AU$1549. For the 128GB model, you can expect to pay $949/£899/AU$1549.
Pre-order
In the US, the Google Store, Best Buy, Project Fi, and Verizon will begin taking pre-orders on Wednesday, October 4. In the UK, the Google Store, EE and Carphone Warehouse are taking pre-orders. As for Australia, Telstra, JB Hi-Fi and the Google Store will begin taking pre-orders on October 20.
It's unlocked
Keep in mind, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are unlocked and will work with most carriers. Even those devices purchased from Verizon Wireless are unlocked. T-Mobile wants to make sure you know the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will work on its network, and is offering up to $325 to offset the cost of the device. Read T-Mobile's announcement here to comb through the finer details.
Launch day
The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be available in stores and begin arriving at customers' homes on October 19 in the US. Elsewhere, the Pixel 2 will be available starting October 19, while Pixel 2 XL is currently scheduled for availability on November 15.
Try before you buy
Those in the US can visit a Verizon Wireless retail store to check out the Pixel 2 in person starting October 5.
There's a freebie involved
If you pre-order the Pixel 2, Google will throw in a free Google Home Mini with your phone. The small speaker uses Google Assistant to answer common questions, play music, create reminders... basically everything the original Google Home does, only smaller.
