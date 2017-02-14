2:43 Close Drag

For a while now, you've been able to save places of interest (like your favorite restaurants, bars and attractions you visited or want to visit) inside the Google Maps app. But because every address was filed under a master list simply known as "Saved," it was easy for this to turn into a categorical nightmare.

Now you can save and create lists of your saved locations inside Google Maps. And as a person who really likes organization I. Love. This.

You can also share lists using a public link, so you can send your lists to friends, family or strangers on the internet (if you want).

If you're scratching your head wondering why this would be useful at all, I assure you, it is. Below are five reasons why.

Plan a trip

Whether you're flying across the globe or hitting the road for a weekend getaway, saving a list of places you're interested in beforehand will give you a head start once you've arrived to your destination.

Your lists can be built around a specific event ("Spring Break" or "Portland trip 2017") and include all the places you want to hit up. If you want to go down memory lane after your vacation, you can always look back and scroll through (feel free to delete any places you ended up not going to or liking, BTW).

Sharing your list to people back home lets them know where you're going (in case of emergencies). And if you're traveling with a group, it'll keep everyone in the loop.

Recommend places to out-of-towners

Creating and sharing a list of your favorite museums, parks, restaurants, bars and such in your local area is a quick way to recommend places to friends who are visiting and looking for things to do. If you're into homestaying (like Airbnb), you can share the lists with upcoming guests as well -- much neater than a binder on the kitchen counter that's full of maps and take-home menus.

Google

Get specific about your favorite spots

Separating "places of interests" into even more specific categories is efficient, especially if you're trying to familiarize yourself with your neighborhood. Think lists like: "Happy Hour Places," "Coffee Shops to Try," "Nomming for Restaurant Week" and "Favorite Hiking Trails."

Organize your life

Instead of going into individual contact cards, building a list around people you know is a quick way to call up their known addresses and begin navigating (especially if you're going to ride around and pick people up). For example, something like "Work Carpooling" or "South Bay Peepz" will come in handy.

On a similar note, you can make short-lived lists if you know you're going to be driving around all day. This will cut down on the time you spend in your car pecking out the next address you have to go too ("Weekend errands," "Christmas shopping," "Pick-up orders for Thanksgiving").

Send your followers to your favorite places

If you're an online blogger, kind-of-but-not-really internet famous or part of a small club/community, you can create lists that are centered around certain interests ("Best Birdwatching Spots," "Fave Volunteering Places"). And with a public link, you can share across social media sites to send them to your followers or members of said community.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.