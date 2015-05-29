Google's annual I/O developers conference will kick off in just a few hours. The company is expected to announce the latest details on the upcoming Android M operating system, along with added goodies to the Android TV, Android Wear and Android Auto platforms. Knowing Google, there are sure to be some surprises, but you don't need to be inside San Francisco's Moscone Center to follow along.
Here's everything you need to know:
Tuning in:
- When: Today, May 28
- What time: San Francisco: 9:30 a.m. -- New York: 12:30 p.m. -- London: 5:30 p.m. -- Beijing: 12:30 a.m. (May 29) -- Sydney: 2:30 a.m. (May 29).
- Preshow: The CNET preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT with Sharon Profis, Lexy Savvides and Brian Tong. Click here to tune in.
- Live blog: CNET's team of experts are on location to cover the news as it breaks. Click here to follow the CNET live blog.
- Live stream: Google will also be live-streaming the event on the Web. We have included the live stream in our coverage for your convenience. You can also watch the event on YouTube.
Catch CNET's live blog of the keynote at Google I/O
What to expect:
Analysis:
Google I/O 2017
-
reading•Google I/O 2015: Start time, where to watch and stream online and live blog
-
Aug 22•How to download Android Oreo right now
-
Aug 21•Android Oreo wants to make your phone twice as fast
-
May 26•Google's three-step plan to make you love VR
-
May 23•Bye, Siri: 6 tips for using Google Assistant on the iPhone
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.