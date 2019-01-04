Golden Globes 2019: Nominees, start time, how to watch and more

Sure, the Academy Awards are more prestigious, but the Golden Globes have booze. And they hand out awards for TV shows in addition to movies. I'd argue the Golden Globes make for better television than the Oscars -- for the simple fact that acceptance speeches are only improved when the winners are operating with a champagne buzz.

The 2019 Golden Globes will take place on Sunday from the Beverly Hilton. Here's what you need to know.

Who's hosting?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg and Killing Eve actor Sandra Oh will host.

Who are the nominees?

Here's the full list of nominees, and here are the biggies:

Best motion picture, drama

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Glenn Close, The Wife



Lady Gaga, A Star is Born



Nicole Kidman, Destroyer



Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?



Rosamund Pike, A Private War



Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born



Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate



Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased



Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody



John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman



Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Christian Bale, Vice



Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns



Viggo Mortensen, Green Book



Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun



John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie



Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns



Olivia Colman, The Favourite



Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade



Charlize Theron, Tully



Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians



Best supporting actress, any motion picture

Amy Adams, Vice



Claire Foy, First Man



Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk



Emma Stone, The Favourite



Rachel Weisz, The Favourite



Best supporting actor, any motion picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book



Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy



Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman



Richard Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?



Sam Rockwell, Vice



Best director, motion picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born



Alfonso Cuarón, Roma



Peter Farrelly, Green Book



Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman



Adam McKay, Vice



Best television series, drama

The Americans



Bodyguard



Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose



Best actor in a television series, drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark



Stephan James, Homecoming



Richard Madden, Bodyguard



Billy Porter, Pose



Matthew Rhys, The Americans



Best actress in a television series, drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander



Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale



Sandra Oh, Killing Eve



Julia Roberts, Homecoming



Keri Russell, The Americans



Best television series, musical or comedy

Barry



The Good Place



Kidding



The Kominsky Method



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place



Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown



Alison Brie, Glow



Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Debra Messing, Will & Grace



Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen, Who is America?



Jim Carrey, Kidding



Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method



Donald Glover, Atlanta



Bill Hader, Barry



When do the Golden Globes start?

The awards show will air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 6, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT (see what time that is where you are here).

How to watch the Golden Globes online

US viewers can watch a livestream of the show on NBC.com or the NBC app, but you'll need to prove you're a pay TV subscriber. Cord-cutters can use one of the big five streaming services or FuboTV to stream the show, if you live in the right market -- some markets offer only on-demand content and not a live feed of your local networks. Each of the streaming services offers a free, seven-day trial so you could sign up and watch the Golden Globes for free, then cancel straight away.

You can also watch red-carpet coverage, starting two hours before the event, at the Golden Globes Facebook page. Australian viewers can watch the awards on Fox 8. It's not available on UK TV.

Sling TV

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue plan includes NBC, but you'll need to check if you can watch a live, local feed in your area.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's basic, $40-a-month Live a Little package includes NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live, local feeds in your zip code.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes NBC, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your zip code on its channel lineup page to see what live, local networks are available where you live.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $45-a-month Access plan includes NBC. Use the PlayStation Vue Plans page to see if you can get a live feed where you live.

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers NBC. It costs $40 for the first month before jumping up to $45 a month. See what live, local networks it offers in your area.

