5 ways to makeover your home without spending a ton of money

In the CNET Smart Home, we're constantly thinking about decor. With all of the tech we bring in, we want it to still look like a stylish and relaxing space -- not one overrun by machines.

We've learned a lot along the way about how technology can make tricky decorating tasks -- like picking a paint color -- so much easier, and how to seamlessly blend smart home devices into your home. Here's what we've learned.

Start with paint

Are your walls in need of a fresh coat of paint? You don't need to (and shouldn't) start the process by staring at rows and rows of paint chips at the hardware store.

Many major paint brands, including Sherwin Williams, Behr and Valspar, have websites where you can use photos of your space to virtually apply color to your walls. That gives you the chance to see how a paint shade will look, before you even head to the store.

If you've ever tried to match a paint color, you know it's tricky to get just the right hue when you don't know the original paint brand and shade. Again, the major paint brands can help with color-matching apps. You can also buy dedicated color-matching sensors that are pricey, but can work better than an app.

Need some color inspiration for you walls? Try one of these famous shades.

Now, add art



Your paint is dry, but what if your walls are bare? If you don't already have a stash of artwork, it can be expensive to build up a collection, and hard to find pieces that reflect your personality better than the generic art you'll find at a big box store.

Try Densenio and Society6, where you can find thousands of pieces of artwork that match anyone's taste and budget. Ready to frame those pieces? Avoid the high costs of custom frames with sites like Framebridge or Etsy.

Looking for the ultimate art experience at home? Check out the Depict Frame (above). It brings museum-quality artwork into your house that would only otherwise be available for millions at an auction. At $899, it's not even remotely cheap, but you get access to thousands of famous pieces.

Hang it right

Now that you have your art, your next step is to hang it. What seems like an easy task can feel hard, but it doesn't have to be. With just a few supplies, you can hang your art perfectly every single time.

Just like hanging up photos and art, mounting your TV on the wall can feel intimidating. It's a great way to position your TV perfectly in your space, but you need to have a game plan to do it right. Otherwise, you might end up with your pricey new TV smashed on the floor.

Here are the 7 things you should consider before you mount your TV on the wall.

Make tech blend into your space

It's exciting to bring new tech into your home, but it can also easily clash with your interior design. Smart speakers can look out of place, TVs can create a big, black hole on your wall and cables can look messy. The good news is that it's not hard to create harmony between gadgets and decor.

Though Amazon has designed its Echo speakers to look nice in your home, there's really no disguising that they're speakers. There are ways, though, to customize your Echo smart speaker to match your decor.

Read more: Where should you set up your smart speaker?

If you do want to drop some serious cash, consider upgrading your TV to one that blends into your decor. Samsung's The Frame TV literally looks like a framed piece of art on your wall, and has a catalog of available art so you can change it every hour, every day or whenever you want.

Bring in some green

Nothing can add life to a space quite like plants. They are great for maintaining air quality and they add an organic element to your decor.

If you consider yourself a black thumb, hope is not all lost. There are plenty of plants you can successfully grow indoors without a ton of effort.

Consider starting with an indoor herb garden. Just a pot or two and some space in your kitchen is all you need. If you pick herbs that need a lot of water, like basil, try one of these watering tricks to keep them hydrated.

