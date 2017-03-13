Choose how your Eevee evolves in Pokemon Go

1:04 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

You need to catch 'em all in Pokemon Go, and you also need a variety of Pokemon types to control gyms. Controlling the evolution your Eevees is an effective and simple way to get strong Pokemon with different fighting types while adding five new numbers to your Pokedex.

Alina Bradford/CNET

Changing the name

You can evolve an Eevee into an Espeon (psychic), Umbreon (dark type), Flareon (a fire type), a Vaporeon (a water type) or a Jolteon (an electric type) just by changing your Eevee's name.

This trick only works once per name, so do each evolution with an Eevee that has good stats for the best results. The higher the stats, the better the stats of the evolved form will be.

To evolve an Eevee into a Flareon:

Collect enough Eevee candies to evolve your Eevee Tap on your Eevee Tap on the pencil icon beside the name "Eevee" Rename it Pyro Tap on the Okay button Tap on Evolve and your Eevee will evolve into a Flareon

To evolve your Eevee to a Vaporeon, use the same steps, but name it Rainer instead of Pyro and to evolve your it to a Jolteon, name it Sparky. With the gen-two update, Eevee got two new evolutions. To get a Espeon, rename it Sakura before you evolve your Eevee or rename it Tamao to get an Umbreon. These are also names of trainers in the television series.

Why these names? Sparky, Sakura, Tamao, Pyro and Rainer are names of Eevee trainers in the Pokemon anime series.

Make Eevee your buddy

There's another way to control the evolution of your Eevee. First, you need to make an Eevee your buddy and walk it 10 km. Then, if you want an Espeon, evolve it while the game is in day mode. If you want a Umbreon, evolve your Eevee while the game is in night mode.