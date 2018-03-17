Galaxy S9: Every tip and trick you need to know

Getting a new phone is always a mixture of excitement and curiosity. Excitement for getting rid of an older, and often slower phone. A curiosity of not knowing exactly how to use all of its new features. But don't worry, that's why we're here. This is a running list and will be updated as we continue to discover and cover new features, so bookmark it and check back often!

Now Playing: Watch this: The Galaxy S9 put up a good fight in our drop test

Hidden features. With each new launch comes slight tweaks to a device and its features. We found 17 hidden features on the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus you need to check out.

Settings. To get the most out of your phone, you'll need to customize some features and settings. Here are 10 such settings you should change right away.

Battery life. Getting the most out of a phone's battery is something we all struggle with. We found six ways to increase battery life on the Galaxy S9.

AR Emoji. Kind of like Apple's animoji, the Galaxy S9's AR Emoji feature is here. Spice things up by turning yourself into Mickey Mouse, or send stickers to friends and family members instead of emoji. Learn more about the feature here.

Super Slo-Mo. Recording a video at 960fps is fun, if not a bit finicky at times. This is a feature you want to take some time getting to know before trying to capture the perfect moment, only to miss it.

Experience the S9. You don't have to own a Galaxy S9 to get a feel for what it's like to use one. Samsung's S9 Experience app replicates the phones headlining features on any Android device.