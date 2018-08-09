Fortnite Season 5, week 5 challenges and how to complete them

Epic Games

Epic Games released Fortnite's season 5, week 5 challenges Wednesday, and that means it's time once again to start grinding out quests to level up your Battle Pass. Like last week, there are three challenges you can complete for free, and four more for those who have already purchased the Battle Pass.

Here are the challenges for this week:

Free Challenges:

Search Chests in Junk Junction (0/7)

Use Rift Portals (0/5)

Eliminate Opponents in a single match (0/3) -- Hard

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal damage to players with a Clinger, Stink Bomb or Grenade (0/300)



Hit a golf ball from tee to green on different holes (0/5)

Follow the treasure map found in Snobby Shores -- Hard

Eliminate opponents in Shifty Shafts (0/3) -- Hard

How to get chests in Junk Junction

To complete this one, you'll want to drop into Junk Junction as many times as it takes to grab all the chests. Just be warned that all the other players will be doing the same to complete this week's challenge. One thing to note about this area is some chests are hidden among the stacks of smashed cars. Others will be on top of stacks, where it will be harder to hear the "chest music."

How to use Rift Portals

Rifts were added to the game at the beginning of season 5, shooting you up into the air to give you a great way to escape a battle or rush toward the eye of the storm. Though their spawn locations are random, I've put together a map of locations where they often show up:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Your best bet to get them done quickly is to play 50 vs. 50 and try to work from top to bottom of the desert area in the southeast part of the map (where the highest concentration of rifts are). It might take more than one game, but if you plan it out, you'll get through them in no time.

How to eliminate opponents in a single match

A lot of players probably take out three opponents in a match regularly (especially if you're a Tilted Towers fanatic), but if you don't take that number out, it's time to get aggressive. To complete this one quickly, drop in on Tilted Towers, gear up and start shooting. With a little practice, it should only take a couple games before you complete the challenge.

How to deal damage to players with grenade weapons

This one is going to be a challenge for everyone because it's hard to get grenade kills no matter whether you're using Clinger, Stink Bomb or regular grenades. My suggestion is to play 50 vs. 50, gear up as usual, manage to survive for a while then try to use only grenades once you enter the fray toward the end of the game. Clingers and grenades might seem like the best way to go here, but if you're lucky enough to get Stink Bombs, try to blanket an area where there are a lot of opponents (ideally in a structure where it's hard to escape).

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

How to hit a golf ball from tee to green on different holes

You're going to need to have unlocked the golf ball "toy" in order to complete this challenge. This one is going to take a lot of time, so once you're ready, 50 vs. 50 is probably the best way to go because you'll be safer and you'll have more time to complete the challenge.

Here's why it's time-consuming: When you get to a tee, you'll need to select the golf emote/toy from your emote menu, which will initiate a first shot. But from there, the only way to advance the ball is to kick it forward, which isn't exactly a precise science. After several shots/kicks, you should make it to the green and get credit. Unfortunately, with how much time it takes, you'll need to drop in to games at Lazy Links several times before completing the challenge.

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

How to follow the treasure map at Snobby Shores

Like many of the search quests, usually you would go to Snobby Shores and search around for the map, but I've already done the work so you don't have to.

If you don't recognize the location already, that is Haunted Hills. You can see the church at top-center of the cemetery, which is a dead giveaway (get it? OK, I'm sorry). Now you can just start a new game, drop into Haunted Hills and head for the building that is just north of the church.

How to eliminate opponents at Shifty Shafts

Finally, eliminating players at Shifty Shafts would be much harder usually because most people go to nearby Tilted Towers. But with the challenge this week, there should be a lot of people there chasing the same challenge as you. Simply drop in as many times as it takes to complete the challenge and you're done.