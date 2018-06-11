Now Playing: Watch this: Fallout 76 first look shown at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

E3 is here, and Bethesda is finally giving us the details on its next Fallout game -- and surprise, Fans were absolutely right. Ever since the first teaser dropped, the community has been guessing that Fallout 76 would be the earliest game in the series timeline, and would feature a less destroyed world than the desolate landscape the franchise has been known for.

At Microsoft's Xbox One event at E3, Bethesda confirmed those basics, dropping the trailer, seen above, with our first look at the game's overworld -- and promising to tell us even more about the game at its own event later tonight.

For the original teaser, the company actually spent a full day teasing fans with a live stream of an unmanned television set. It sat for hours, displaying only a mock 1950s test-pattern with the words "Please Stand By."Then, the company rolled this:

The initial trailer itself didn't say much about the game -- but didn't stop fans from coming up with theories: from analyzing the cover of Take Me Home, Country Roads that plays over the trailer for clues, to examining a blurry purported screenshot of the game lifted from a documentary about Bethesda.

In fact, some fans can't wait -- they've gone back to Fallout 4.

Other fans have already suited up!

Estos increíbles moradores se han pasado por la Oz Comic-Con de Melbourne. ¿Preparados para #Fallout76? pic.twitter.com/B7BNQTvGLX — Bethesda Español (@bethesda_ESP) June 9, 2018

Then there are the fans who are extremely cautious -- and are holding off on getting hyped until they learn more about the mysterious title.

I'm a massive Fallout fan but even if half of these rumours are true then I'm going to be very weary about picking up #Fallout76 Hopefully E3 puts these fears to rest. I really don't want to see a fully online Fallout, optional Co-op is fine as you can just play by yourself. — That Comic Guy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@That_Comic_Guy) June 9, 2018

Either way, most fans are at least taking the wait for news with a grain of humor.

The truth is, there's just not a lot of official information on Fallout 76 to go around -- but here's everything you need to know about the game to get ready for E3.



What is Fallout, anyway?

Ever wondered what would have happened if the Cold War got hot, and everybody dropped atomic bombs on each other? That's Fallout. The first game takes place a little over 80 years after the world was devastated by nuclear warfare and portrays a dystopian wasteland built on the ruins of the United States. Fallout 2 took place just a couple of decades later, but when Bethesda took the franchise over, the timeline jumped forward: Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas and Fallout 4 take place around 200 years after the bombs dropped.

In most games, the player is the descendant of people who survived the war by retreating to long-term bomb shelters called Vaults -- and they're leaving the comfort of their underground city for the first time to explore a destroyed and desolate world.

It sounds grim, but it's surprisingly packed with humor and great music, while its engrossing open worlds are buoyed by solid RPG mechanics.

OK then, so what's Fallout 76?

If Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 are anything to go by, Fallout 76 would be earliest game in the Fallout timeline. Previous games in the series mention Vault 76 as one of the earliest bunkers to be opened -- a little more than 20 years after the bombs dropped.

That means players in Fallout 76 will be seeing a world ravaged by the aftermath of nuclear war, but not ravaged by time — making them among the first survivors of the Great War. And most importantly, the first survivors to start rebuilding society.

Bethesda

It's a lot more colorful than Fallout 4

The Earth may be poisoned by nuclear fallout, and the future of the planet's flora may be grim -- but in Fallout 76, it hasn't been that long since the bombs dropped. That means, well, that it's not as muddy, dull and brown looking as some of the previous games. Early shots of the game's world shows a landscape dotted with plants and trees of all kinds of colors.



It doesn't hurt that the buildings in this version of Fallout have only been standing empty for a few dozen years... not hundreds.

It's the biggest Fallout game ever made!

Speaking at the Microsoft Xbox One event at E3, Bethesda's Pete Hines said it was the largest Fallout game ever made. In fact, the game world it's set in will be four times larger than Fallout 4, the last largest game in the series. That's a ton of space to explore.

That's about all we know officially so far, but it meshes well with all the rumors we've heard, like…

It might be an online survival RPG like DayZ or Rust

According to sources close to Kotaku, Fallout 76 started life as a multiplayer prototype for Fallout 4, but evolved into an online survival RPG. That actually makes a lot of sense: Fallout 4 introduced building mechanics to the franchise, tasking the player with building out settlements for other survivors. Bringing that mechanic online would create a game that could look a lot like DayZ or Rust -- making an open-world multiplayer Fallout game that relies on players collecting resources, building settlements and bases and defending them against both other players and the environment.

Facepunch Studios

Bethesda hasn't confirmed any of these rumors, but they still carry a lot of weight: the game's name, its online nature and comparisons to Rust have been anonymously showing up on Reddit and 4chan for months.

You might be playing it really soon

The game was only just teased -- but you might not have to wait long to play it. Just days after Bethesda announced the game, an Amazon listing appeared with a July 31 release. The purported Tuesday launch date was promptly taken down, but it wouldn't be the first time a Fallout game hit the market just a few months after its reveal. Back in 2015, Bethesda showed Fallout 4 for the first time at E3, promising that gamers would be playing it later that year. They were.

We'll find out more about Fallout 76 tomorrow -- E3 2018 is already kicking off.

Not too much longer to wait! Watch the #BE3 Showcase TOMORROW starting at 6:30pm PT to see more #Fallout76.



Where to watch: https://t.co/aLBjOWs4Q9 pic.twitter.com/i8yJ7AGQ8s — Fallout (@Fallout) June 9, 2018

You can also check out GameSpot's coverage of Fallout 76 and Giant Bomb's coverage of Fallout 76. And for all things E3 2018, head to Gamespot and check out their press conference coverage here.