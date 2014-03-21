Facebook for iOS makes it easier to share selectively

I'm not an organized person. Planning is not my forte. Thus, Facebook expecting me to create a group to which I may later want to share a post or a photo is asking too much. With the latest Facebook for iOS update (version 8.0), I don't have to engage in such advanced preparations.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

Now, when I go to share a status update, a photo, or a photo album on Facebook, I can select its audience on the fly. To do so from the Update Status screen, tap in the To field to bring up the Share With screen. Below the options at the top, you'll see a new section -- Only These Friends -- that lets you simply tap which friends with whom you'd like to share your update.

In addition to getting the same Share With Only These Friends treatment as the iPhone app, the updated iPad app also features a larger and centered Status Update window.