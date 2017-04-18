Facebook F8: How to watch Zuckerberg's keynote at 10 a.m. PT

Facebook kicks off its annual F8 developer conference with a 90-minute presentation that will set the social giant's agenda for the next year.

Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg are about to give you a peek into the future.

The social media giant kicks off its two-day F8 developer conference Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET in San Jose, California, with the first of two 90-minute keynote addresses.

There's no formal announced agenda, but the company has plenty to talk about -- though not all of it's good. In addition to grisly videos of murder, rape and torture appearing on the world's biggest social media site, the company is still trying to deal with the fake news issue and its effect on real-world elections and political dialogue.

Still, with the company making money hand over fist from more than 1.8 billion active users, it's hardly all bad news. Look for Zuckerberg to emphasize the positive as he speaks to Facebook's developer community, with an eye towards the larger media world that will be watching from afar.

Other possible items on the agenda:

Watch the live stream on Facebook starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

